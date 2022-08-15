Warren Cook, age 86 of Wyoming, MN, formerly of Hayward and Marshfield, WI, loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather passed away from heart disease on August 12, 2022.
He was preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Ida; siblings, Roderick, Orland, Elinor Reamy, Jean Gardner, and Donald.
Survived by loving wife of 61 years, Joan; daughters, Jean (David Farr), Kathryn (Jeff) Boehmer; grandsons, Alexander and Zachary Boehmer; sisters-in-law, Alice Cook and Kathleen Sullo; many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Born in Marathon County, WI, Warren was a graduate of Marathon High School, honorably served 4 years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, and earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Mount Senario College. He worked for 30 years in health care accounting and administration, with 25 years at St. Joseph Hospital in Marshfield, where he was Director of Patient Business Services.
Warren enjoyed travel, reading, music, fishing, hunting, hearing and telling bad puns and good stories. Most of all he loved sharing time with family. He was a man of integrity, honest, kind, and thoughtful, cherished by those who knew him. His family sadly bids farewell; rest in God's peace.
Prayer service at 2 p.m., Friday, August 19, 2022 with visitation beginning at 1 p.m., at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, August 22, 2022 in Marshfield, WI; arrangements are with Rembs Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Children's Miracle Network or the American Heart Association.
