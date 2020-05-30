Warren H. Carstensen

Warren H. Carstensen, age 74, of St. Paul, passed away May 27, 2020. Warren worked for 3M for 32 years and was an MP in the Military for 3 years. He was honorably discharged from the Army. Survived by brother Alan (Gail) Carstensen; other relatives and friends. A private memorial service is being held. Interment, Sunset Memorial Park. The Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel in Hastings is serving the family. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com

