Violet passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 24, 2021. Preceded in death by husband, Joseph Schaab; son, Michael Schaab; son-in-law, Michael Sheldrick. Survived by children, Gary (Donna) Schaab, Joseph (Helen Houle) Schaab, Jr., Lynn Sheldrick, Elizabeth Schaab; grandchildren, Alex Schaab, Michael (Annette) Schaab, Jr., Janelle (Daniel) Kukielka, Anthony (Nadine) Schaab, Matthew Schaab, Taylor (Marc) Meyerhoff, Michaela Sheldrick, Adam Schaab, Gunnar Footh, Francene (Darren) Niemic, Pauline (Dave) Helmberg, Kaylene (Dave) Glyer, Christopher (Katie) Houle; 11 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A gathering to celebrate Violet’s life will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 24th with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m. at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake.
