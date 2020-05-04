Larson, Verlo Age 95 of Wyoming, MN passed away on May 4th, 2020. Survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Kay and their daughters, Verlene Larson, Lois (Jeff) Knutson, Lorna (Chuck) Sopher; 5 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Mattson Funeral Home and Cremation Services 651-464-3556 www.mattsonfuneralhome.com

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.