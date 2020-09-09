Tracy S. Ellefson, age 54 of North Branch, passed away unexpectedly on August, 28, 2020 at his residence. Tracy was born on December 29, 1965 in Austin, Texas to parents, Herman and Judy (Bain) Ellefson. He is survived by his parents, Herman and Judy; brother, Todd Ellefson; nephews, Tyler and Thomas Ellefson; sons, Travis, Nickolas and Jordan and daughter, Hannah and friend, Zeronica Sjolie. A private family graveside service will take place at Victor Hill Cemetery in Linwood. Arrangements are under the direction of care of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com

