Loving husband, dad, grandpa and brother, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 13, 2021 after a struggle with Lewy Body Dementia. Tom retired from the MN State Patrol after 31 years of service. Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Della. Survived by loving wife of 45 years, Jo; daughters, Danielle (Rob) Bleymeyer, Jessica (Drew) McPhail; grandchildren, Connor, Reed, Zander, Piper, Sawyer; sisters, Sue (Steve) Brown, Bobbie (Doug) Meyenburg; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of Tom’s life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Brain Support Network.
