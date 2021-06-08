Loving husband, dad, grandpa and brother passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 13, 2021 after a struggle with Lewy Body Dementia. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, June 21st at Roberts Family Funeral Home. A celebration of Tom’s life will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22nd at Faith Lutheran Church, 886 N. Shore Dr., Forest Lake.

