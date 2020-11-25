Tim Niemi, age 51 of Forest Lake, passed away unexpectedly at home on November 19, 2020. Tim was born on June 26, 1969 in Minneapolis to Arthur and Cleo Niemi and was raised in White Bear Lake. He has worked in IT for many years, most recently with Medica. Tim had many passions and he loved being outdoors. Whether he was hunting, fishing, or camping with his boys, he was happy spending time outside. He had a great love of cars and body work, instilling the same passion in his sons. Together they have worked on many cars in the shop; Tim’s favorite being his 1933 Dodge Truck. Tim was giving of both his time and knowledge. He loved and cared for his family and friends deeply. Survived by beloved wife of 28 years, Vicki; sons, Nick, Alex; parents Art, Cleo; siblings, Chris Niemi, Paul (Jube) Niemi; nephews, Philip and Kyle Niemi; and other relatives and friends. A celebration of Tim’s life will be at 12 p.m. Friday, November 27th with visitation one hour prior at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.