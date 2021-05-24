Timothy Menne

 

On Wednesday, May 5, 2021, Tim Menne, loving husband and father of two children passed away at age 61. Born December 13, 1960 in Minneapolis, MN, he spent his life as a Master Plumber while raising a family. He was an eccentric, over the top but very loving man. He will be sorely missed by friends and family.

