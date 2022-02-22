Thomas "Tom" Steen

Thomas "Tom" Steen, 67, of Forest Lake died on January 27, 2022 after succumbing to injury after a fall.

Tom was born to Charles and Dorothy Steen in Minneapolis, MN. After graduating Park Center High School in 1972, Tom enlisted in the Navy and served on the USS Wichita until 1976 when he was honorably discharged. Tom attended Dunwoody Institute where he studied Air Conditioning and Refrigeration. He worked in maintenance and HVAC. He loved the outdoors and spent his free time hiking, fishing, and four wheeling. He was always willing to lend a helping hand for friends and family.

Tom is survived by fiancé Lori Franz; daughters Jennifer (Mark) Anderson and Laura (Kane) Ferry; Lori's sons Doug (Mindy) Franz and Dave (Jenny) Franz; granddaughters Eloise, Maddie and Hazel Ferry; step granddaughter Lindsey (Jonathan) Wilkerson; Lori's granddaughter Grace Franz; step great grandsons Waylon and Wyatt Wilkerson; sisters, Linda (Tom) Cassidy and Toni (Dan) Lausten; former wife Tracy Gulliver.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Dorothy Steen and grandson Blake Steen.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 9th at 2:00PM in Wild River State Park in Center City, MN. We request Tom's loved ones to join us in celebrating his life and sharing his passion for the outdoors. Memorials may be donated to Minnesota's Future Forests Fund.

