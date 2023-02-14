Tom Janssen of Lindstrom passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at The Providence Place in Minneapolis at the age of 90.

Thomas John Janssen was born on October 14, 1932 in the home of his Aunt Ella Warner in Minneapolis, Minnesota. His parents were John and Harriet (Hardt) of Forest Lake. Tom had two siblings, an older brother James, and a little sister Loann. They all lived on the Farm in Forest Lake where they worked hard to make a living during the depression. Tom graduated from Forest Lake High School in 1950. He joined the United States Navy in February of 1952; he did not want to get drafted into the Army. He served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years active, during the Korean War.

