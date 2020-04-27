Thomas "Tom" Duane Houle

Thomas Duane Houle, age 84, of Sioux Falls, SD died on April 24, 2020 in hospice. Tom is survived by his wife Gloria, daughter Kathy of New York City, son Kevin and his wife Heather and beloved granddaughter Kate of St. Paul, MN, sister Barbara Gaughan of Forest Lake, MN, brother David and his wife Jennifer of Kalaheo, Hawaii, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Kenneth, and sister Joanne. He was a member of All Souls Unitarian Universalist church in Sioux Falls. A memorial service and visitation will be held on a future date at Heritage Funeral Home. As final gift, Tom’s body has been donated to the University of South Dakota Medical School as a learning opportunity for medical students. Memorials may be sent to All Souls Unitarian-Univeralist church or a charity of your choice. www.heritagesfsd.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.