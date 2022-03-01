Thomas, age 91 of Columbus, MN, passed into eternal life on February 4, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Louise, parents and granddaughter Jill.
Survived by his children, Maureen (Dennis), Russel (Patricia), William, Gloria (Randy), Jane; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He served in the Navy during the Korean War and was active in both the VFW and America Legion in various leadership positions. He was a Minneapolis Police Sergeant for 24 years and a Stock Broker for 8 years. He was a founding and active member of the AA 156 Club in Forest Lake for 44 years. His intelligence and strength will be remembered by all.
Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Saturday, March 26th with visitation one hour prior at Church of St. Peter, 1250 S. Shore Dr., Forest Lake. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Forest Lake.
