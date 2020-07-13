Thomas M. Gallagher, age 73 of Oak Grove, Minnesota, died Friday, July 10, 2020 following a short battle with cancer. Tom proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a helicopter crew chief from 1964-1967. He was a brilliant man. He invented the Sneaky Pete; a tool used to install drain tile. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Luella (Freeburg) Gallagher; sister-in-law, Anita Gallagher; niece, Kellie Taylor; nephews, Trevor Hoheisel, Chad Leibel, Zachary Crouse. He is survived by his sons, Dane and Brent Gallagher; siblings, Patty (Alger) Nelson, Barb (Wally) Dill, John Gallagher, Linda Hoheisel, Pam (Hal) Leibel, Robert Gallagher, Jeff (Sandy) Gallagher, Joe Gallagher, Todd Gallagher, Peter Gallagher, Brian Gallagher; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020 at American Legion Post 225, 355 West Broadway Avenue, Forest Lake. Flag presentation at 1 p.m.
