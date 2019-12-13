Thomas Lloyd Docken was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 26, 1946; he graduated from Roosevelt High School and Augsburg College before joining the United States Air Force. He passed away at his longtime home in Linwood Township on Monday, December 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 39 years, Nancy Jane Docken (Alstrup) and survived by his sons, Chris and Corey; daughter-in-law, Sarah; granddaughters, Aubrey and Madison; brother, Ron (Terri); cherished English Springer Spaniels, Doc and Molly; along with other family and friends. Tom was a DC-9 Captain with North Central/Republic/Northwest/Delta Airlines, a career that lasted 28 years. Lifelong Minnesota and University of Texas sports fan, Tom spoiled his kids, grandkids, and dogs equally. He loved cars, grilling, and spending time on the lake. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 19001 Jackson St. NE, East Bethel, MN. Family will be greeting friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Pheasants Forever or the Animal Humane Society.
Thomas Lloyd Docken
Service information
Jan 11
Gathering
Saturday, January 11, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Our Saviour's Lutheran Church
19001 Jackson St NE
East Bethel, MN 55005
19001 Jackson St NE
East Bethel, MN 55005
Guaranteed delivery before Thomas's Gathering begins.
Jan 11
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Our Saviour's Lutheran Church
19001 Jackson St NE
East Bethel, MN 55005
19001 Jackson St NE
East Bethel, MN 55005
Guaranteed delivery before Thomas's Memorial Service begins.
