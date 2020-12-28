Loving dad and grandpa “bumpa” passed away peacefully on December 23, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Donald and Beatrice; wife, Karen; son, Barry; sister, Sandy Matsch. Survived by daughters, Joey (Mark) Strong, Stephanie, Brenda (Jeff) Kari; daughter-in-law, Peggy Reed; grandchildren, Berkeley, Max, Sam, Tommy, Kennedy; siblings, Gary (Lois), Becky (Dave) Martin; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Gather with Tom’s family to celebrate his life with the Vikings game on from 12-3 p.m. Sunday, January 3rd at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake. Vikings attire encouraged. Memorials preferred to the Columbus Lions Club.

