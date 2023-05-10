Loving Mom, Sister and Aunt, age 48 of Lindstrom, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2023.
Preceded in death by parents, David and Linda Brett.
Survived by daughters, Jade (Cody) Lange, Macy (Jacob) Nosbush; their father, William Grundy; siblings, Dana (Kelly) Brett, Robin (Ben) Chambers, Amanda Brett; nieces and nephews, Shanice, Kyle, Ethan, Gabriella, Benjamin, Mason; Wade Rivard; other relatives and friends.
Tami was a loving mother who loved her daughters with her whole heart. She graduated from Chisago Lakes High School and spent her twenties and thirties immersed in the lives of her girls as a Girl Scout mom, school volunteer, volleyball cheerleader, marching band supporter, and shared her love of flowers and the outdoors with her daughters and family. Her love of the outdoors and specifically the North Shore came from her mother, Linda. In the past few years, Tami would be found gardening, spending time with her family, sitting in the sun, visiting her grand puppies, and listening to true crime podcasts. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family. We all take comfort in the fact that she is hanging out and catching up with her mom Linda.
A celebration of Tami's life 4-7 PM Thursday, May 18th at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake. Memorials preferred to the family.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.