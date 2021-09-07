Sylvia Jean Elmquist, age 78 of Forest Lake, MN, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 3, 2021. Sylvia worked for 3M until she became a stay-at-home Mom to support her children in all their activities and pursuits. She had a passion for reading, ceramics, Bible study and talking about her family to anyone who would listen. She was gentle, kind, generous and always eager to give a hug. She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Rune Haiskanen; brother, Peter Haiskanen. Sylvia is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Frank; children, Greg (Beth), Laurel (Dan) Wilbert; four grandchildren, Andrew (Paige), Michael, Heather, Eric; four great-grandchildren; brother, Jim (Sharon) Haiskanen; brothers-in-law, Ron (Mary) Elmquist, Bob (Karen) Elmquist; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends at home and in Bonita Terra in Bonita Springs, FL. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake.
