Suzanne, age 73 of Minneapolis, passed away November 26, 2021.
Preceded in death by husband Gary Newsome; parents Chester and Vera Rieck; brother Danny D. Rieck.
Survived by daughter Brenda (Michael) Boyd; brother Barney (Karen) Rieck; sister Nikki (Benny) Bailey; many nieces and nephews.
Services were held at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Minneapolis.
