Following a 20 year courageous battle with ovarian cancer, Suzanne Faye Berry, age 70, of Wyoming, MN, died February 26, 2020 at her home in Wyoming while holding her devoted husband’s hand until she left this world to join Jesus in Heaven. Her funeral will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 886 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake and one hour prior to the service at the church. Sue was born February 13, 1950 in Forest Lake, MN, to Kermit and Cleone “Betty” (Cunningham) Christensen. Sue was primarily raised on the family farm in Shafer, MN, but especially enjoyed spending four years of her childhood in Madison, MN. Sue graduated from Lindstrom High School in 1968. Prior to her graduation, she met the love of her life, Dennis, whom she married October 17, 1970, on a beautiful, fall afternoon at the Chisago Lakes Lutheran Church in Center City, MN. After their marriage, Sue and Dennis moved to California where Dennis finished his military service while Sue worked multiple jobs including one with the Air Force. Upon Dennis’s discharge from the military, they returned to Minnesota, settling in Wyoming, MN to raise their family. Sue stayed home with Scott and Greg until they started school at which time she worked in education. After their boys graduated, Sue enrolled in college, graduating with honors with a bachelor’s degree in education from St. Cloud State University. Sue greatly enjoyed spending significant time with her eight grandchildren, including traveling, attending their activities, and arranging themed parties. Sue is survived by her loving husband of almost 50 years; her two children: Scott (Sarah) Berry, Greg (JoLyn) Berry; eight grandchildren: Samuel Berry, Alexis Berry, William Berry, Jackson Berry, Ryne Berry, Andrew Berry, Emma Berry, Kathryn Berry; siblings: Dr. Dianne Rekow (Van Thompson), Nancy Johnson, Tim (Connie) Christensen. Sue was often shy and reserved when you first met her, but her initial reservation swiftly gave way to her quick wit and quirky sense of humor. One of Sue’s favorite quotes was posted on her refrigerator, “Our freedom can be measured by the number of things we can walk away from.” Sue has been sincerely grateful of all those who have supported her through her lengthy battle with cancer, especially Bev Larson, Nancy Linkert, and Bev Gabrick, who, without their support, her fight would have been much more difficult. In lieu of flowers, Sue requests that donations be sent to the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance, 4604 Chicago Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407.
Service information
Mar 1
Visitation
Sunday, March 1, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Mattson Funeral Home
343 N. Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
343 N. Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Guaranteed delivery before Suzanne's Visitation begins.
Mar 2
Visitation
Monday, March 2, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Faith Lutheran Church
886 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
886 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Guaranteed delivery before Suzanne's Visitation begins.
Mar 2
Memorial Service
Monday, March 2, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Faith Lutheran Church
886 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
886 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Guaranteed delivery before Suzanne's Memorial Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.