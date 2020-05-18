Susan M. Lundgren

Susan Marie (Kaderlik) Lundgren raised up to the Lord on Wednesday, May 13, 2020; comforted with her children by her side. Susie was selfless, compassionate and loving. She loved to spend time with her family, especially making memories with her children and grandchildren, Alivia DuBois, Deagan and Korben Jones. For many years, Sue fought through mountains of health struggles with the most amazing strength. Sue is preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Cecilia Kaderlik; grandparents, Cecil and Elvena Hull, Dolores Parks; uncle; Johnny Dennis; lifelong best friend, Pamela Jean (Polta) Cavin. Sue is loved and survived by her children, Krystal (Tanner) Jones, Kyle (Nikki) DuBois; companion, Thomas Lundgren; sister, Connie (Mike) Nelson; brothers, Rick (Cheryl) Kaderlik, Russell (Debbie) Kaderlik; aunts and uncle, Donna Matykiewicz, Dianne (Charlie) Brown; nieces, Ashlee, Nicole and Jeanne; nephews, Glenn, Erick, Jimmy and Danny; previous husband and father of her children, Michael DuBois. Mom, we are so incredibly proud of you. Love you into forever. We got it from here, fly high Momma.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.