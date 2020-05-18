Susan M. Lundgren

 

Susan Marie (Kaderlik) Lundgren raised up to the Lord on Wednesday, May 13, 2020; comforted with her children by her side. Susie was selfless, compassionate and loving. She loved to spend time with her family, especially making memories with her children and grandchildren, Alivia DuBois, Deagan and Korben Jones. For many years, Sue fought through mountains of health struggles with the most amazing strength. Sue is preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Cecilia Kaderlik; grandparents, Cecil and Elvena Hull, Dolores Parks; uncle; Johnny Dennis; lifelong best friend, Pamela Jean (Polta) Cavin. Sue is loved and survived by her children, Krystal (Tanner) Jones, Kyle (Nikki) DuBois; companion, Thomas Lundgren; sister, Connie (Mike) Nelson; brothers, Rick (Cheryl) Kaderlik, Russell (Debbie) Kaderlik; aunts and uncle, Donna Matykiewicz, Dianne (Charlie) Brown; nieces, Ashlee, Nicole and Jeanne; nephews, Glenn, Erick, Jimmy and Danny; previous husband and father of her children, Michael DuBois. Mom, we are so incredibly proud of you. Love you into forever. We got it from here, fly high Momma.

