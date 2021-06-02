Susan Elayne Phillips, 71, passed away May 28, 2021 at Benedictine Living Community in St. Peter, MN. She was born April 11, 1950, in Havre, MT, the daughter of Clarence and Gloria Larson. Susan graduated from Fosston High School, Class of 1968. She then graduated from Anoka Technical College with an Associates in Occupational Therapy. In 1973, she married Robert Phillips and settled in Forest Lake, MN, where they adopted and raised two daughters. Last June, they celebrated 47 years of marriage. She cherished worship and her involvement at Faith Lutheran Church during her time in Forest Lake. She was predeceased by her father, Clarence; sister, Karen and uncle, Richard. Surviving in addition to her husband, Robert, are her daughters Melissa Williams and her husband Joshua of Mankato, Kimberly Lassonde and her husband Michael of Cleveland, MN; three grandchildren, Elayna, Jasmine and Lilyana; one brother, Steven Larson and his wife Leanne of Warrensburg, MO; mother, Gloria Ostgard of Fosston, MN; aunt, Donna Larson of Fosston, MN; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, June 12th from 2-4 p.m. at Mattson Funeral Home in Forest Lake, MN.
