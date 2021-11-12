Stewart "Stu" Dunn, age 68, of Forest Lake, MN, passed away peacefully on Nov. 10, 2021, while surrounded by his family and listening to his favorite music.
Stu loved his family, singing, coaching, and golfing with his friends. He was a Rockstar dad, world's greatest grandpa, and Shannon's best friend.
He is preceded in death by his grandson, Lochlan Driscoll and his parents, James and Jean.
Stu is survived by Shannon, his wife of 44 years; children, Michelle (Ryan) Grubbs, Melissa Driscoll, Shawn (Heather) Dunn; grandchildren, Declan, Quinn, Nolan, Willow, River; brother, Arnie (Candice), Rene (Mike), Kelly (Michelle); and many other family members and friends.
Please join his family in "Remembering Stu" on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 from 4:30-7:30 PM in the Event Center at Stella's Restaurant in Forest Lake, MN. If you have a favorite story or memory, there will be an opportunity to share your thoughts beginning at 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family.
