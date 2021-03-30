Loving Husband, Dad, Papa, Son and Brother passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 25, 2021 after a battle with cancer. Preceded in death by father, Ronald; step-mother, Betty; step-father, Walter Zimmer. Survived by loving wife of 22 years, Lauree; children, Josh (Laura) Letourneau, Jared (Megan) Brynjolf, Alyssa; grandchildren, Wyat, Westen, Eleanor; mother, Gisela Zimmer (Joe); step-father, John Young; siblings, Scott, Randy (Margaret), Marsha (Rob) Shugrue, Jane (Mike) Myers, Sue (Eric) Torgerson, Barb (Tom) Schramm, John (Mary) Garbisch; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of Steve’s life, 6 p.m. Friday, April 2nd with visitation one hour prior at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake.
