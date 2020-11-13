Stanley "Stan the Man" M. Mitthun

Stanley M. Mitthun “Stan the Man,” age 76 of Shafer, Minnesota, passed away on November 9, 2020 at his residence. Stanley was born on January 20, 1944 in Amery, Wisconsin to parents Martin and Agnes Mitthun. He started out his career as a farmer, then worked for Paper and Call Steel Company, the Arsenal making bullets, and then as a special ed. bus driver for Forest Lake and North Branch Schools and delivered newspapers for St. Paul and Minneapolis for 40 years. Stan is preceded in death by his parents, grandson David Utech, and sister Mondora Broughtson. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Sandra; son Dean Mitthun; daughter Shirley (Edward) Utech; five grandchildren Minda (Bobby) Schleicher, Onnie Salo, Lenny Salo, Denise (Marcus) Utech-Prax, and Jeremy Mitthun; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers Dennis (Valerie) Mitthun, Maynard (Mary Jo) Mitthun, and Wayne (Anne) Mitthun; sister Marlene Miller; many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom with visitation one hour prior to the service. A private family interment will take place at a later date. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
