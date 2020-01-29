Solveig Huerstel, age 95, long time resident of Forest Lake, wife of William Huerstel (deceased), entered her heavenly home Monday, January 27, 2020. The couple met in Germany while she was a Civil Service worker and he was in the Air Force. They made their home on Sylvan Lake, toward Scandia in the early 1960’s. She loved doing church work, traveling, enjoyed sewing, gardening, playing Mexican Train and especially being with the grandchildren. She spent her later years part time in Tucson, Arizona and Naples, Florida. She is survived by her two children, Sherilyn (Steve) Litzkow, (Lindstrom): children, Tara (Jeremiah) Holmes; Melody, Ty and Tate, and Janelle (Ardell) Kick; Liam and Benton, also Eugene (Peggy) Huerstel, (Forest Lake): children, Trevor (Susan) Huerstel; Payton and Riley, and Blake Huerstel, relatives and friends. Burial will be at Ft. Snelling on January 31st and a Memorial Service will be held at Chisago Lakes Baptist Church February 1, 2020.
