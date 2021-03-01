On Wednesday, February 24, 2021, Simon James Hanson, cherished son, brother, proud uncle, and best friend, left this earth and all of its troubles to be with Jesus in heaven. Simon was born November 8, 1985 in Mora, MN, to James and Priscilla Hanson. He grew up in Pine City and graduated from Pine City High School in 2004. He followed in his sisters’ footsteps by working at A&W during high school and then by serving others in healthcare. Simon had an adventurous personality. He loved roller coasters, motorcycles, nice cars, and nice clothes. He was fun loving, humorous, and had the best laugh ever. He was a handsome, gentle giant, who loved people. Simon became bold in sharing his faith in Jesus and was excited about what God was doing in his life. In the weeks before his death, it was obvious Simon was working to restore the strained or broken relationships in his life. Simon is survived by his dad and stepmom Jim and Jackie Hanson of Pine City; mom and stepdad Priscilla and Steve Bishop of Forest Lake; sisters Lajla Hanson (Sam Detion) of Grand Forks, ND, Brekka Hanson-Spicer (Jeff Spicer) of Brooklyn Park; niece Kezia Hanson Akinropo; nephew Jaimon Jones; best friend, Lexi Kangas-Kent; and many more extended family including aunts, uncles, cousins, step siblings, and step nieces and nephews. Although we miss his presence on earth greatly, we are confident we will be reunited with him in heaven. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Arnold and Harriet Hanson, Clifford and Violet Simon. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Living Hope Christian Center, 11914 Fairway Road, Pine City, MN. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the service to follow at 1 p.m. The interment will take place in the Hilltop Cemetery in Pine City. No lunch will be provided due to COVID restrictions, and mask wearing is appreciated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities; 77 9th Street East, St. Paul, MN 55101; 651-228-1800. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City ~ Swanson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
