Shirley Ann Dupre went to be with her Lord Oct. 27, 2020 after a long battle with health issues. Shirley was born July 20, 1933 to Myrtle A. Nelson and Morris H. Carlson. She attended Centerville school. She met her husband Lester at her oldest brother’s wedding; they married a year later. Together they raised four children. She is survived by her husband Lester Dupre; children: Lois Dupre (Richard Trusty), Glen Dupre, Clarice Helmbrecht, Rosemary (Greg) Berger; grandchildren: Billy Helmbrecht, Alisha (Casey) Gert, Daryl Berger and step granddaughter Bridget Helmbrecht; great-grandchildren: Hunter Gertz, Jesse (Darean) Stoehr, Cassie Helmbrecht, Chrissy (Marcus) Lietzau, Justine Helmbrecht; great-great grandchildren: Stella and Hayden Stoehr. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; all three of her brothers Willard, Junior, Everett; and grandson Matthew Helmbrecht. At this time, due to Covid, no services are planned.
