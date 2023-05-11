Sheryl Lee Miller

Sheryl Lee Miller, age 76, passed away peacefully with her husband of 51 years by her side, on April, 25, 2023, after a brief battle with a heart condition.

Sheryl graduated from Forest Lake High School in 1965 and then from Hamline University, Class of 1969, where she met the love of her life, Robert Schilling, from Madison, Wisconsin. They got married in 1972. Sheryl went on to receive her MSW from Columbia University in 1989. Her early work was in youth programs, and her later career was in corporate philanthropy and non-profit development. Sheryl and Rob lived in Seattle, New York City and Malibu, California. They also spent time in Spain and China as well as many wonderful days on Lopez Island in Washington State for over 27 years.

