Sheryl Lee Miller, age 76, passed away peacefully with her husband of 51 years by her side, on April, 25, 2023, after a brief battle with a heart condition.
Sheryl graduated from Forest Lake High School in 1965 and then from Hamline University, Class of 1969, where she met the love of her life, Robert Schilling, from Madison, Wisconsin. They got married in 1972. Sheryl went on to receive her MSW from Columbia University in 1989. Her early work was in youth programs, and her later career was in corporate philanthropy and non-profit development. Sheryl and Rob lived in Seattle, New York City and Malibu, California. They also spent time in Spain and China as well as many wonderful days on Lopez Island in Washington State for over 27 years.
Sheryl was all about caring for others, and she loved to be the host in her home. Everyone was immediately taken in by her loving nature, palpable kindness, beautiful smile, distinctive laugh, and focus on others.
Along with her husband, Sheryl is survived by siblings, Brad (Marge) Miller and Kim (Ron) Lange; sisters-in-law Fredericka Schilling (Bonita), Anne Schilling (Ken); brother-in-law, Rick Schilling (Rose) and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by parents Floyd and June Miller, lifelong residents of Lino Lakes and father-in-law and mother in-law, Robert and Mariam Schilling of Madison, Wisconsin.
A Celebration of Life will be held to honor Sheryl in June 2023.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.