Sheila Marie Sudo of Forest Lake, Minnesota passed away peacefully on Friday, April 28, 2023 at the age of 61.
Sheila was born on a farm in Chaska, Minnesota where she grew up in a family of nine children. She graduated from Macalester College in 1983 and served in the Peace Corps in the Dominican Republic from 1983 to 1985. She later worked as a social worker at Catholic Charities, helping the homeless in the Twin Cities while getting a degree in teaching from the University of Minnesota in 1990. She was a dedicated educator for 34 years in the Minneapolis Public School District, teaching students in the second, third, and fifth grades at Ramsey International Fine Arts Center and Folwell Community School. She enjoyed morning walks with her dog, Frankie, and raising Monarchs from caterpillar to butterfly.
Sheila is survived by her daughter, Jessica and son, Ryan.
A small ceremony for immediate family members only will be held. In honor of Sheila, please consider giving blood to your nearest donation center.
