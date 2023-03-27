Sheila Dawn Bien

Sheila Bien of Stacy passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at her home at the age of 67.
Sheila Dawn Arends was born February 4, 1956 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She was the first child and only daughter of Raymond Dean and Lois Ann (Mudrick) Arends.
Sheila graduated from White Bear Lake High School in 1973 and left home to attend Concordia College in Moorhead where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education. After graduating in 1977, she got a teaching job on the Menominee Indian Reservation near Shawano, Wisconsin. Sheila's formal teaching career lasted only a few months before she married Jordan Willis Bien on April 15, 1978. The birth of twin sons Jonathan Paul and Jeremy Scott in January 1979 was the beginning of Sheila's real career, being a wife, mother, and local election judge. Married for almost 45 years, highlights for Sheila were home educating her sons through high school, time spent with family, especially grandchildren and her extended family, and the friends at Faith Baptist Church in Stacy. She spent almost 30 years as election judge for Linwood Township, where she resided from October 1982 until her death.
Sheila is survived by her husband Jordan Bien of Stacy; twin sons Jonathan (Sandra) Bien of Lake Elmo and Jeremy (Mireya) Bien of Columbus, Georgia; step-sons Stephen (Julie) Bien of Maplewood, Michael (Debi) Bien of Hastings; step-daughter Patricia Nichols of Richmond, Virginia; eight grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; brothers Wes (Cynthia) Arends of Ogilvie, Casey (Lauri) of Rush City; sister-in-law Cindy Arends of Sandstone; nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Lois Arends; brother Scott Arends.
Funeral services for Sheila were held Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at the Faith Baptist Church in Stacy. A time of visitation and reviewal was held one hour prior to the service. The interment took place in the Linwood Township Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
