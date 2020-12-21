Sharon R. Mitchell

Sharon Rose Mitchell, 84, of Isanti, MN, formerly of Phoenix, AZ and Wyoming, MN, died peacefully on December 18, 2020. Sharon was born on September 7, 1936 in New Ulm, MN to Carl and Eleanor (Reed) Mitchell. She married Robert H. Mitchell Sr. on May 15, 1954, who preceded her in death in September 1998. Sharon is survived by: her sons Robert Jr. (Patti), Tony (Sherry), Scott, Greg (Jodi); daughter Barbara (David); grandsons Nick (Michelle), Ryan (Clarissa), Dustin, Jacob, Jeremy, Derrick, Kyle, Michael, Scott; four great-grandchildren; sister Christine Hauwiller; and many other relatives and friends. Sharon’s children are planning to hold a Celebration of Life in the summer 2021. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
