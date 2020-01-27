Sharon Marie Coutler (nee Pike), age 77, long time residence to Forest Lake, Minnesota, died January 24, 2020 at home while surrounded by her loved ones. Sharon is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde; mother, Agnes; father, Don and brother-in-law, Ken Neeser. She is survived by her daughter, Colette; son, Tom (Shawna); granddaughter, Shelby (Jordan Anderson); sister, Barb Neeser; nieces, Debbie Ustanko, Deanna (Mark) Miller and Kristi (Dawid) Boroski and nephew, Dan (Stacy) Neeser. Born in St. Paul to Don and Agnes Pike, Sharon graduated from St. Agnes Catholic High School. In 1966, she married Clyde Coulter and they began their life together in White Bear Lake. In 1967, they welcomed their daughter, Colette and their son, Tom in 1970. The family moved to Forest Lake in 1977. Sharon worked, her dream job, at Val’s Crafts and Gifts until they closed in 1983. She then went to work at McDonald’s in Forest Lake starting as a Hostess and eventually becoming Community Relations Representative until she retired in 2010. She loved her work in the community with the schools, children and families. She also loved her “McFamily” and her many friends she met while working. Sharon was strong in her Catholic faith and was a long-time member of the St. Peter’s Catholic Church community where she was known to attend daily Mass. She had a passion for crafting with a particular affinity for quilting. Knitting, painting and embroidery were also some of her favorite pastimes. She had really strong friendships that lasted over many decades. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Church of Saint Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake and one hour prior to mass at the church on Wednesday. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Forest Lake.
Sharon M. Coulter
Service information
Jan 28
Visitation
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
4:00PM-7:00PM
Mattson Funeral Home
343 N. Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
343 N. Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
