Sharon Helen Autey, 79, of Luck, WI, formerly of Forest Lake, MN passed away peacefully on March 25, 2022 with her loving girls at her side.
Preceded in death by husband Richard Autey, her parents Nels and Helen Pearson, sister Darlene, son in law Brian Medek, and her dear dog Hannah.
Survived by loving daughters Julie Schewe (Greg), Lorena Klassen and son Rick Autey (Mary); nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, friends, and her furry best friend Jasper.
Amazing mother, grandmother, best friend and confidant. She was strong, intelligent and overcame many hardships. Her laugh, sarcasm, wittiness, mischief, great conversations, and warm hugs will be missed.
Sharon maintained all of this and her sly sense of humor during her serious health issues, surgeries and countless doctor appointments. Sharon constantly expressed her gratitude to be able stay in the home she loved so much, due to the unconditional love and support from her family.
Forever cherished and deeply missed. The hole left by her absence is impossible to fill.
Our family appreciates your thoughts and prayers as we navigate through this sudden and devastating loss.
