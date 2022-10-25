Sharon Marie (Pearson) Schroeder Gage, "Grandma Ona," 72, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, peacefully in her home surrounded by all of her children. She was a breast cancer survivor who also most recently beat COVID.
Sharon was an avid traveler who enjoyed splitting her time amongst her children and grandchildren spread across the country. She was a proud hockey, soccer, and gymnastics Mom. Her hobbies included: garage sale scavenging, finding a deal at Kohl's, and collecting gnomes and moose decor.
Sharon was born March 22, 1950, in Litchfield, MN to Kenneth and Marjorie (Hess) Pearson. She was baptized at Arndale Lutheran Church shortly thereafter. Growing up, she went to the District 8 one room school house before attending Litchfield High School, graduating in 1968. She attended the University of Minnesota, earning a Bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education. During her lifetime, she worked in a variety of fields including administrative support at the University of Minnesota, nationwide consumer marketing, direct sales support and running an in-home daycare.
Sharon wed Roger George Schroeder on August 28, 1971; residing in Lino Lakes, MN until their separation. They had three children, Erik (Kristine) Schroeder (Maricopa, AZ), Travis (Connie) Schroeder (Litchfield, MN), and Shelley (Timothy) Kane (Lino Lakes, MN).
On September 2, 1983, she wed James Lewis Gage. They had twins Amanda (Nathan) Adams (Grand Forks, ND) and Tyler (Christine) Gage (Lihue, HI). They were married for 34 years before his passing in 2018.
Her pride and joy was sharing time with her family and most importantly being a Grandma to her 19 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.
