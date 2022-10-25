Sharon Marie (Pearson) Schroeder Gage, "Grandma Ona," 72, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, peacefully in her home surrounded by all of her children. She was a breast cancer survivor who also most recently beat COVID.

Sharon was an avid traveler who enjoyed splitting her time amongst her children and grandchildren spread across the country. She was a proud hockey, soccer, and gymnastics Mom. Her hobbies included: garage sale scavenging, finding a deal at Kohl's, and collecting gnomes and moose decor.

