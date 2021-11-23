Sharon Eberhardt, age 81 of East Bethel.
Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister, Aunt & Friend. Sharon passed away with her husband, DeWayne by her side on November 21, 2021.
Preceded in death by parents, John & Edna Stanley; brothers, Manny Stanley, John Stanley; sister, Lois Thiesse.
Survived by husband, DeWayne Eberhardt; children, Donald (Danita) Eberhardt, Troy (Patti) Eberhardt, Diana (Jim) Saenger; grandchildren, Tasha (Ben) Boreen & their children, Roman, Cooper and Tucker; Bronson (Madisen) Lake & their children, Graysen and Reveille; Courtney (Josh) DeSmidt & their children, Kinley, Keegan and Carter; Kate (Bryan) Kell & their children, Adam and Alex; Alyssa Eberhardt, Jessica (Chris) Hana, Cassidy Eberhardt and Brooklynn Saenger.
A celebration of Sharon's life will be planned during warm weather in 2022.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.