Sandy “Sadie” Hawkenson Smith passed away, April 27, 2021. She was born September 18, 1938 to parents, Arnold and Madlyn Hawkenson in Red Wing, Minnesota. She was a graduate of Red Wing High School. Sandy is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Terry; nephew, Peter Hawkenson. She is survived by her husband, Douglas; loving daughter, Mandy Thorp; sister-in-law, Judy Hawkenson; nephews, Stanley (Cindy), Paul (Helen), John (Kim) Hawkenson; niece, Peggy (John) Gawarecki; many precious pets. Sandy enjoyed getting her hair done weekly followed by lunch with Mandy, planting tulips and other flowers. She also enjoyed travels to San Francisco, the North Shore, Como Zoo and Conservatory. Sandy will be fondly remembered as a lover of all people. Special thanks to Ecumen North Branch and cousin, Jane Courtney. Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Sunnyside Lutheran Church, 22745 Typo Creek Drive NE, Stacy, Minnesota. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
