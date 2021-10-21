Samuel William Mattson, of Forest Lake passed away on October 18, 2021 at the age of 77.
Sam was born on September 1, 1944 to Samuel and Lillian Mattson in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
After high school, Sam enlisted in the Air Force where he was stationed in Nebraska. It was there that he met and fell in love with the love of his life, Beverly. They wed on August 7th, 1965. They raised their 4 children in Forest Lake.
Sam worked as an Electrician at Electro Watchman for over 40 years. This allowed him to travel and occasionally visit his children when they were away at college.
Sam was very involved in his community. He would help wherever and whenever it was needed. He spent 16 years on the District Memorial Hospital Rescue Squad and 20 years on their Hospital Board. He joined the American Legion where he held most office posts. Sam was very active in his church, Faith Lutheran.
Sam was an active outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and four wheeling. He was an avid reader.
Sam was very passionate with his involvement with the Minnesota North Star Santas. He even received his doctorate of Santa Clausology from the Santa University.
Anyone who knew Sam knew he was unendingly proud of his family. He would always support them to the best of his ability. His children and grand-children were his pride and joy.
Sam was preceded in death by his wife Beverly, brother Gary and his parents.
He is survived by his children Brett (Cheryl) Mattson, Samantha (James) Hunt, Dawn (George) Lashinski, and Nicole (Travis) Bodin; 7 grand-children and 2 great-grand-children; brothers Randy (Cindy) Mattson and Jeff (Betty) Mattson and sister Kitty (Chuck) Crone.
Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 29th at Faith Lutheran Church 886 North Shore Drive Forest Lake.
In lieu of Flowers, Memorials preferred to Make A Wish Foundation
