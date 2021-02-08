Rudy Salie was born on Feburary 1, 1936 to Rudolph and Ollie Salie in St. Paul, MN. He moved to Linwood Township, Wyoming, MN when he was 9 years of age. After his father’s death, he helped his mother and sisters run Salie Store and Boat Rental on the shore of Martin Lake. Rudy attended a one room schoolhouse through 8th grade, where he was allowed to hunt and fish and miss classes in exchange for wild game for the teacher. He graduated from Forest Lake High School in 1954. He worked in St. Paul, MN for International Harvester for 20 years. In 1974, Rudy married the love of his life, Grace. In 1976, Rudy and Grace along with Kristin and Jen, moved to Backus, MN. Rudy began his construction career while building his first log home for his family out of the poplar trees on the property. Shortly after moving north, he began his taxidermy business which he continued till the time of his death. Rudy enjoyed God’s Creation. He especially enjoyed waterfowl hunting. He hunted in North Dakota on the same farm for over 40 years. He made many friends over the years through hunting and fishing. He was an avid outdoorsman. Rudy faithfully attended Mildred Bible Chapel for over 40 years, and was instrumental in helping to build the Fellowship Center connected to the church. Rudy passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 4, 2021, four days after his 85th birthday. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. Rudy is survived by his wife, Grace; daughters, Kristin (DJ) Downie, Jen (Patrick) Howard; nine grandchildren: Elizabeth (Dan), Luke (Taina), Anna (Colten), Isaiah, Jonathan, Cody, Beau, Journee (Shea), Champ; sisters, JoAnn (Don) O’Beirn, Judy Rue, and their children; along with many other relatives and friends. Memorial donations may be made to Miracle Bible Camp, PO Box 450, Longville, MN 56655 or to the Backus First Responders, PO Box 44, Backus, MN 56435. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 13 at 2 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. at Mildred Bible Chapel, Backus, MN. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River, MN.
