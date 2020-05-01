Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather was welcomed into the loving embraces of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 27, 2020. Roy Eugene Truax was born on July 4, 1923 to George Roy and Flossie (Kramer) Truax in Marshall, MN. He attended Rural School District 16 and then Marshall High School. He was united in marriage on June 5, 1946 to Lillian (Vandeputte) Truax at the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Marshall, MN. The couple farmed in Stanley Township until 1978, then moved to Forest Lake, MN where they co-established, owned and operated the Coast-to-Coast hardware store until his retirement in 1997. August 2015 he and his wife moved from their lake home to Cherrywood Pointe in Forest Lake. As a youth Roy was a member of the Marshall Chapter of DeMolay. In his adult years he was a member and officer of the Marshall Masonic Lodge and later the Forest Lake Masonic Lodge. He also completed his degree work to earn his membership in the Zurah Shriners organization. Roy was an active and faithful member of the Forest Hills United Methodist Church. He enjoyed traveling regularly with his wife and family to destinations in Mexico, Hawaii, Alaska, and Europe, to name a few. When he was not traveling, he enjoyed visiting with friends and family over coffee and playing games. He touched many lives and will be missed by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Roy passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020 at the Ecumen Care Center in North Branch, MN with his wife of 74 years at his side at the age of 96 years, 9 months and 23 days. He was preceded in death by son, Randal Truax; parents, George Roy and Flossie Truax; sister, Blanche (Truax) Marks. He is survived by his wife, Lillian; son, David (Mariellyn) Truax of Plymouth; daughter, Vicki (Jim) Hennick of Forest Lake; daughter-in-law, Carol Truax of Eden Prairie; five grandchildren, Michael (Heather) Truax, of Delano, MN, Schanell Stephens of Gunnison, CO, Deanne (David) Vaubel of Franklin, TN, Ryan (Lindsay) Truax of Fargo, ND, Alicia (Dominic) Saullo of Chatham, NJ; eight great-grandchildren, Duncan, Lincoln, Adeline, Ella, Dahlia, Penelope, Josephine and Lillian; nephew, Harlen (Marnie) Marks, Oakdale, MN. A memorial service to honor and celebrate the life of Roy will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Leukemia Society or any other choice of the donor. Other gifts will be dedicated to the Forest Hills United Methodist Church. The family of Roy appreciates and wishes to thank everyone for all the acts of kindness and sympathy shown to us during this time.
