Rose passed peacefully with her children by her side on January 8, 2022.
Rose was born to Jack and Agnes Yaeger in Fletcher, MN and grew up in Wabasha, MN where she was a proud cheerleader and graduated St. Felix school in 1965. Rose moved to Amarillo, TX where she graduated nursing school. Rose married Joe Pecille. With him, they adopted Julia. Rose said becoming a mother was the best day of her life.
Rose found her way back to Minnesota and married her high school sweetheart, James Noll in 1975. Jim and Rose settled in Forest Lake, MN where they had five more children in a six-year span (Pat, Tim, Katie, Bird, Callie) as well as fostering and then adopting their son Bang, a Vietnam refugee and later in life adopting their son Andrew. Rose's favorite thing in life was being a mom to her eight kids and all their friends. When Rose became a grandmother, her life was complete.
Rose's other favorite things were coffee with lots of cream, fudgesicles, Good and Plenty candy and Junior Mints. She loved listening to and singing to all sorts of music, she was also known for her hilarious yet inappropriate at times Christmas and birthday cards.
Rose is preceded in death by her parents Jack and Agnes Yaeger; in-laws Robert and Dorothy Noll; brothers Jay, Joel and Jerry Yaeger; son Patrick Noll; granddaughter Lucille Donnelly.
She is survived by the love of her life James Noll; children: Bang (Ly) Ngo, Julia (Tom) Osthimer, Timothy (Melissa) Noll, Katherine (Mike) Zacharias, Bridget (Kory) Johnson, Callendre (Guy) Donnelly, Andrew (Brianna) Noll, daughter-in-law Brooke Noll and her fourteen grandchildren.
A special thanks to Callie and Guy Donnelly for devoting their home, time and love caring for our mother in her final stages of life.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 22, 2022, at St. Felix Catholic Church, Wabasha.
Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, January 21, 2022, at Abbott Funeral Home, Wabasha and beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the church on Saturday.
Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory, Wabasha, MN. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.abbottfh.com.
