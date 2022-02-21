Our heavenly father took Ronald R. Schwachtgen, age 77, home to be with him on February 20, 2022 after a courageous battle with lung and brain cancer for over two years.
Ron spent 37 years with Sears, Roebuck & Company, working his way up from custodian to finance business manager at the Sears Tower in Chicago, Illinois. With his hard work ethic, he was able to enjoy 19 years of retirement, traveling around the world with his loving wife Birdie of 56 years. He especially enjoyed camping in Grand Marais, Minnesota and wintering in Arizona. Above all, Ron will be remembered for all his love of family, church, volunteerism, golf, and the outdoors.
He is survived by his wife; children Heidi (Mark), Rick (Kathy), Lori (Jeff); sister Anita; in-laws Diane, Tom (LouAnn), Greg (Sadie), Jane (Jim), Lee, Leah; beloved grandchildren Katherine (Brett), Rachel (Ben), Jeremy (Tess), Cory (Shelby), Lincoln, Davis; great-grandchildren Elaine, Julia, Benjamin, Etta, Beckett, Griffin; many relatives and prayerful friends.
A heartfelt thanks of gratitude for the Hospice care team.
Visitation will take place from 4:00-6:00 PM Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Grandstrand Funeral Home, Lindstrom. Mass of Christian Burial will take place 11:00 AM Thursday March 3, at St. Bridget's Catholic Church, Lindstrom with visitation also one hour prior at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Bridget's Catholic Church, Sharing and Caring Hands, or East Medicine Pheasants Forever. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
