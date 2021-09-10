Ronald P. Ridge, age 71, of Linwood Township, Minnesota, died Monday, September 6, 2021. Ron was a heavy equipment operator for 25 years with Bell Pole Company. When he was not at work, he enjoyed every moment helping on the family farm. Just weeks before his death he was out on his four-wheeler checking on the crops. In his free time, he was an avid recycler, loved Classic Country Music and attended many concerts of well-known country music stars, but above all time spent with his family was the highlight of his day. He is preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Lillian Ridge; nephew, Corey Ridge. He will be deeply missed by his devoted brother, Bob (Barb Rice) Ridge; niece, Jennifer (Jim) Janssen; great nephew, Tony Janssen; great niece, Abby Janssen; aunt, Rose Buske; uncle, Cleit Bracht; many cousins, family and friends in Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment at Linwood Township Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Linwood Fire Association.
