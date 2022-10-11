Romaine "Bud" Rueben Johnson

Romaine "Bud" R. Johnson Jr. of Forest Lake, MN passed away on October 6, 2022, at the age of 94, surrounded by his family.
Bud was born in Duluth, MN October 19, 1927, to Romaine Sr. and Iva Johnson. Bud is a WWII Army/Air Core Veteran. He served in Germany and France. Bud met and married the love of his life, Shirley and they were married for 72 years.
Bud is survived by his wife, Shirley, and three sons, Craig (Cyndy), Scott (Robby), and Jeff (Pamela). Bud has six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Bud is preceded in death by his parents, Romaine Sr. and Iva, and three babies, Mary, one-month-old, and Chad and Charles (twins) 2 days old.
Bud retired from the insurance industry, working for Travelers Insurance, formerly The St. Paul Companies in the late '80s. In 1983, Bud and his family built, owned, and operated Greenwood Golf Links, in Wyoming, MN for a successful 18 years. He and his family lived on the Golf Course until they sold the property and business and moved to Forest Lake, MN. They have lived in Forest Lake for the past 20 years. Bud was a dedicated husband, father/father-in-law, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be missed by all who loved him.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Wyoming United Methodist Church, located at 5459 Viking Blvd., Wyoming, MN on December 3, 2022. 10:00 am Visitation followed by an 11:00 am Service.
