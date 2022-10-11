Romaine "Bud" Rueben Johnson

Romaine "Bud" R. Johnson Jr. of Forest Lake, MN passed away on October 6, 2022, at the age of 94, surrounded by his family.

Bud was born in Duluth, MN October 19, 1927, to Romaine Sr. and Iva Johnson. Bud is a WWII Army/Air Core Veteran. He served in Germany and France. Bud met and married the love of his life, Shirley and they were married for 72 years.

