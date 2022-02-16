Rolland Rocky Lee Lindberg, age 72, of Linwood, MN passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at Fairview Lakes Hospital, Wyoming, MN.
Rocky was born July 30, 1949 in St. Croix Falls, WI to Lester and Vernette (Strand) Lindberg. He grew up in Shafer, MN. After graduating high school, he entered the U.S. Marine Corp, serving two tours in Vietnam and an additional 10 years in the Army Reserve. He pursued a career in road construction, eventually becoming superintendent and part owner of Forest Lake Contracting, which he retired from in 2008.
He was a humble, honest man of integrity who enjoyed the simple things in life. He would sit on the back deck and marvel at the gifts God had given him. Whether it was the animals at the feeder, or a soft breeze after a rainfall, he always had a way for seeing the beauty around him. It was this gift that he shared with all those he met; whether you were part of his family, one of his friends or a stranger in line at the grocery store, he made sure to share God's grace. Rocky was dedicated to his church and loved spending time in fellowship with his Sunnyside family. If you knew him, you would attest that he had a sense of humor that was unmatched and a knack for storytelling. He was known for helping others however he could.
Rocky was a member of the VFW, American Legion, Local #49, Allegro Adventurers and The Pioneers motorhome clubs. He was also former Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 435. His legacy will live on through those he met, may you take a piece of him with you where ever you go; he will be greatly be missed.
Rocky is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jody; their children: Nathan, Benjamin (Kristine), and Tia (David) Schlundt; beloved grandchildren, Delaney, Sawyer and Reagan Lindberg, Brodie and Rena Schlundt; his favorite four-legged friends, Earl and Bo; siblings, Tom (Mary Ellen) Lindberg, Dana (Tillman) Opsal and Jim Lindberg; sisters-in-law, Nancy (Tom) Maiello, Patty Erickson; brother-in-law, Jeff Erickson; uncle, Richard Strand; many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.
He is reunited in Heaven with his parents; sister, Gail Peterson; aunts, uncles and many dear friends.
A memorial service will be held in his honor at 11 AM, on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Sunnyside Free Lutheran Church (22745 Typo Creek Drive NE, Stacy MN 55079), with visitation beforehand from 9-11am. Following the service there will be military honors at noon.
