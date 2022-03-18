Roger N. Johnson, age 80, of Scandia, Minnesota, died peacefully on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
Roger was born, February 12, 1942, in Minneapolis, Minnesota the son of Norman and Margaret (nee Swanson) Johnson. He graduated from the University of Minnesota with a bachelor's degree in Wildlife Management, which enabled him to achieve his dream career with the Minnesota DNR. Roger loved every day he could go to work. He retired as the Metro Regional Wildlife Supervisor for the seven-county area after 36 years of service. Roger loved opportunities to serve others; whether it was the 30 years he served on the Planning Commission, coaching hockey and baseball; he loved any chance to lend a helping hand.
Roger enjoyed growing roses and vegetables, fishing, rod and lure crafting, hunting, golfing, watching wildlife, wood working, music and most importantly being with his family. He and his beloved wife, Mary Ellen enjoyed many trips to Mexico, Nova Scotia, Czech Republic, Norway, Sweden, Door County and numerous "spur of the moment trips".
Roger is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jennifer Selvestra.
He will be deeply missed by his wife, Mary Ellen; son, Chris (Melissa); grandchildren, Vanessa (James) Peterson, Ashley Johnson, Hannah Johnson, Hunter Johnson, Drew Selvestra, Blake (Alexa) Selvestra; great grandchildren, Judah, Ephraim, Evangeline, Theodore Peterson; sister, Anne Miller; many family and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Church of Saint Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to mass at the church. Interment at Hillside Cemetery, Minneapolis. Memorials are preferred the St. Peter's Catholic School or Nature Conservancy. For those unable to attend, mass will be livestreamed at www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
