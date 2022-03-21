Rodney, age 76 of Forest Lake, passed peacefully on March 19, 2022 from complications of Dementia.
Rodney was born in Saint Paul on June 26, 1945 to Grace (Berggren) and Reynold Erickson. Rodney was a talented athlete and proud graduate of Forest Lake High School's Class of 1963.
Rodney and Ellen Anshus married in 1969 and raised three children in Forest Lake. Rodney's 43 year career in machine sales with Wyard Industries and Alvey took him to beverage companies throughout the United States and several countries.
Rodney loved serving his church, Faith Lutheran in Forest Lake and driving around town and to car shows in his 1964 Pontiac Bonneville. He chose to live in Forest Lake but travelled around the world.
Rodney is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Roger.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ellen; daughter Kirstin (Tom) Mohr and their children Zack and Chloe; daughter Amie (Joel) Abenth and their children Ella and Isak; son Scott and his daughter Gracie; his sister Sandra (John) Mathern; beloved nieces and nephews, cousins, classmates, and friends.
A celebration of Rodney's life 11 AM Friday, March 25th with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM at Faith Lutheran Church, 886 North Shore, Forest Lake. Interment, Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Faith Lutheran Church.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.