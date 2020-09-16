Roberta passed away on September 15, 2020. Roberta was born prematurely, seven minutes before her identical twin sister. After getting an early start, she loved playing sports and fighting for the underdog as a child. She was a fiercely devoted mama bear to her six children, supporting their dreams and guiding them through struggles. She loved crafting and exploring new parks with her grandchildren and feeding her wild birds. Her core values were to trust your gut and to look inside a person for their true beauty. She passed after battling many lengthy chronic illnesses with her husband and children holding her hands. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Buhl; mother, Gladys Lyng; niece, Tammy Buhl; and nephew, Jeremy Porter. She is survived by her husband, Marlyn Duerkop; daughters, Dana (Josh) Eckton, Heidi (Josh) Boyd, Erin (John) Belland, Diane (Andy) Duerkop, Laura Duerkop; son, A.J. Peltier; grandchildren, Jacob, Zara, Brody, Thomas, Zaylia, Nathan, Zoelle, Blaise, Beau, and Cash; sisters, Robin Porter and Rochelle (Mike) Baker; brother, Alan (Martha) Buhl; niece, Casey Andrus. A celebration of Roberta’s life will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, September 24th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake.
