Robert James Pohlen, age 37 of Forest Lake, MN, passed away in his home on June 23, 2021. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Michele Langer and Edith Durant. Survived by loving parents, Dan and Kathie Pohlen; his favorite (and only) sister, Samantha Pohlen; his aunts and uncles, Kristin (Chris and nephew Barrett) Beckwith, Jason Langer, James Langer, Lyle (Kerrie) Pohlen, Valerie (Mike) Wood and Troy Durant and many other extended family and friends. Robert was a kind, courageous and funny man who had a positive word for everyone and was always able to make others smile. Robert liked nothing better than to spend time with his friends and family, enjoying good conversation and laughter. He was passionate about all sports and loved watching a good game, throwing any type of ball, going to the horse track and talking sports with others. Robert loved his work in care homes assisting his clients to live positive, respected and laughter-filled lives, he built many strong relationships throughout his work helping others. He always had the ability to put life’s struggles into perspective and shared this outlook with others. Robert touched many lives and will be dearly missed. A memorial of Robert’s life will be celebrated on Sunday, August 1, 2021 from 12-4 p.m. at Vannellis on the Lake in Forest Lake, MN. Robert will be laid to rest next to his beloved grandparents at Elim Cemetery in Scandia, MN.
