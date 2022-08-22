Loving Husband, Dad, Brother, Brother-In-Law and Uncle, age 76 of Forest Lake, formerly of Sheboygan, WI, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2022, his 33rd wedding anniversary.
Preceded in death by parents, Robert Sr. and Jane; brother, Jimmy; father-in-law, Tom Doughty; mother-in-law, Doris Doughty; brother-in-law, Dan Doughty; brother-in-law, Tom Mervar; sister-in-law, Mary Mohar; brother-in-law, Walt Plagemann; other relatives and friends, most specifically best friends, Butch Borgerding, Terry Donohoe, Walt Plagemann and John Stokes.
Survived by loving wife of 33 years, Mary Doughty-Mohar; son, Patrick (Leah Turnquist); grandpup, Bently Adam; siblings, David (Chris), Danny, Linda, Cubby "Cathy" (Gary) Lang, Anne (Stan) Sibinski, Becky (Mike) Hill, Sandy Plagemann, Mary (Tom) Beringer, Carol; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bob was born and raised in Sheboygan, WI and attended school at St. Peter Claver. He was a proud Air Force Veteran and served in the Pacific during the Vietnam War. Following his time in the Air Force, he drove truck for Schneider Trucking for 5 years. Bob decided to further his education at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee where he would graduate with a degree in electrical engineering. While in school in Milwaukee, he worked as a bouncer at the renowned Stone Toad bar. He would also do some graduate level coursework at the University of MN-Twin Cities. Bob would then start what would be a 30+ year career with Honeywell. At Honeywell he was responsible for developing and perfecting Ring Laser Gyros (RLGs) which helped with navigation of aircraft. It was at Honeywell that he also met his wife, Mary Doughty.
When Bob retired, he enjoyed working out at the YMCA and working on the Calvary Cemetery grounds crew in Forest Lake. He adored and loved the Cemetery Crew Guys. He had a great love for the outdoors; he loved skiing out west for many years with his Honeywell Friends. Bob and Patrick enjoyed many camping trips to the BWCA. Bob was also a die hard Green Bay Packer's fan and was proud of his son being an "Owner."
A celebration of Bob's life 6 PM Tuesday, August 30th with visitation beginning at 4 PM at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake. Memorials preferred to Sharing & Caring Hands, Second Harvest Heartland or Union Gospel Mission.
