Loving Husband, Dad, Brother, Brother-In-Law and Uncle, age 76 of Forest Lake, formerly of Sheboygan, WI, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2022, his 33rd wedding anniversary.

Preceded in death by parents, Robert Sr. and Jane; brother, Jimmy; father-in-law, Tom Doughty; mother-in-law, Doris Doughty; brother-in-law, Dan Doughty; brother-in-law, Tom Mervar; sister-in-law, Mary Mohar; brother-in-law, Walt Plagemann; other relatives and friends, most specifically best friends, Butch Borgerding, Terry Donohoe, Walt Plagemann and John Stokes.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.